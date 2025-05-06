One year following O.J. Simpson’s death, sources have reportedly come forward alleging the former NFL star’s involvement in a multi-state Colombian cocaine distribution ring, according to RadarOnline.com.

Simpson’s former manager, Norman Pardo, claimed that Simpson had connections to drug cartels, acting as a facilitator who connected cocaine buyers with sellers, essentially an “agent for the drug market.”

These allegations reportedly surfaced following the April 2024 arrest of Barrett Prody, 52, a close friend of Simpson and brother of his former girlfriend, Christine Prody. Simpson passed away at age 76 from prostate cancer just four days prior to Prody’s arrest. Investigators allegedly questioned Prody about Simpson’s potential involvement in a multimillion-dollar drug operation that transported shipments of up to 55 pounds of cocaine from Colombia to North Dakota and Minnesota through Florida.

Barrett Prody’s mother, Cathy Bellmore, stated that investigators immediately focused on O.J. Simpson during her son’s interrogation. She claimed they believed it would be “the Case of the Century” due to Simpson’s alleged involvement.

You can learn more here.