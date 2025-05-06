Savannah James Accessorizes with JJR Cuff Links at Met Gala

Savannah James made a stylish statement at tonight’s Met Gala, adorning her ensemble with JJR earrings repurposed as striking cuff links. The unique accessory showcased the exquisite craftsmanship of JJR jewelry, a New York City-based fine jewelry brand founded in 2021 by Jonathan Joseph Rosse.
JJR specializes in exceptional natural color diamonds and rare gemstones, with each piece handmade in New York City. The brand is known for its bespoke designs, creating modern yet timeless future heirlooms for discerning clients.
A signature of JJR is the scarab motif, symbolizing manifestation, growth, good fortune, and playfulness. Designer Jonathan Joseph Rosse blends architectural and geometric elements with innovative metal and gem combinations, continuously redefining fine jewelry and highlighting the singular beauty of each stone.