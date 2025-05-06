Hip Hop heavyweights Jadakiss and Fat Joe are taking their voices from the studio to the podcast stage with the launch of their new show, Jada & Joe. The dynamic duo will tackle everything from music and sports to pop culture and entertainment in a twice-weekly podcast produced by The Volume and Roc Nation, set to debut this week.

Announcing the news via press release on May 5, Fat Joe teased what fans can expect from the show. “My brother Jadakiss and I will be delivering a podcast experience like none other,” Joe shared. “We’re both passionate and opinionated about music, sports, entertainment and culture, so you can definitely expect to get unfiltered analysis, versatile interviews and untold stories. We’re coming to shake up the podcast game and set a new blueprint.”

Jadakiss echoed the excitement, emphasizing the chemistry between the longtime friends. “I’m looking forward to teaming up with Joe on this podcast and showing another side of my personality,” he said. “We’ve been friends for a long time, so we have the right chemistry and foundation to make this a really special show. Everyone is finally going to get to hear what we debate and discuss all the time behind the scenes.”

Both rap icons are no strangers to the world of talk media. Fat Joe has carved out a successful lane with his viral Instagram Live interviews, which eventually led to his talk show on Starz, Fat Joe Talks. Jadakiss, meanwhile, has been part of the cult-favorite podcast 2 Jews & 2 Black Dudes Review the Movies, alongside The LOX and comedy duo ItsTheReal, which has been enjoying a recent resurgence with weekly episodes.

With Jada & Joe, the Bronx and Yonkers collide once again—this time not in a cypher, but behind the mic in a whole new way.