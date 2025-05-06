Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokić delivered a monumental performance Monday night, fueling the Denver Nuggets to a 121-119 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder and securing home-court advantage. Just 48 hours after a Game 7 win, Jokić’s dominance (42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists) overcame a resilient Thunder defense.

He became only the fifth player in NBA playoff history to record at least 40 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists, joining legends Wilt Chamberlain, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shaquille O’Neal, and the first since 1973-74 to add two blocks to that stat line.

NIKOLA JOKIĆ WAS SPECTACULAR IN GAME 1 🤯🔥



🃏 42 PTS (26 in 2H)

🃏 22 REB

🃏 6 AST

🃏 2 BLK



Only the fourth player to record 40/20/5 in the playoffs in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/fABhE9ZIbw — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2025

Despite trailing by as many as 14 points, the Nuggets rallied behind Jokić’s 18-point fourth quarter. Jamal Murray (21 points, six assists, six rebounds) lauded teammate Aaron Gordon (22 points, 14 rebounds) for his pivotal late shot. Russell Westbrook contributed 18 points off the bench, while Christian Braun added a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, and Alex Caruso had a standout performance with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals – the first player off the bench to achieve that stat line in a playoff game since 1973-74. However, the Thunder’s 38% shooting in the second half allowed the Nuggets to capitalize. Oklahoma City will look to reclaim home-court advantage in Game 2 on Wednesday.