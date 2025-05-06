Superfine After-Party Shines Spotlight on Black Style Following Met Gala

Following the dazzling spectacle of the 2025 Met Gala, the celebration of Black dandyism, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” continued with an exclusive after-party at People’s, the legendary Greenwich Village haunt formerly known as the Downtown Gallery. The intimate gathering drew a constellation of stars from the realms of fashion, film, art, and music, fostering an atmosphere where creative brilliance and daring aesthetics converged late into the night.

DJ Cosmo, a celebrated figure in New York’s underground music scene, set the vibrant tone for the evening, punctuated by unexpected performances from VIP guests. Attendees savored elevated comfort fare courtesy of People’s, including a delectable selection of burgers, fries, and caviar. Saratoga Spring Water provided refreshing hydration, while Dom Pérignon and Lagavulin Spicy Margaritas offered indulgent libations. The venue itself was transformed by striking, Dandy-esque floral arrangements crafted by Laurel St. Romain of Dead Flowers.

The star-studded guest list included Tracee Ellis Ross, Lorde, Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, Charli XCX, Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse, Jeremy Allen White, Natasha Lyonne, Tessa Thompson, Andrew Scott, Addison Rae, Joey King, AnnaSophia Robb, Julia Fox, Richie Shazam, Ivy Getty, Benito Skinner (Benny Drama), Chloe Wise, Ego Nwodim, The Dare, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Aquaria, and People’s Founders Margot Hauer-King, Emmet McDermott, and Frankie Carattini, among many others. The memorable evening was made possible by the generous support of sponsors Saratoga Spring Water, Lagavulin Scotch Whisky, and Dom Pérignon.

Photo Credit: Photo Credit Emilio Madrid