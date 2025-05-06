As the 10-year anniversary approaches of the untimely passing of beloved rapper, father, and community figure Lionel D. Pickens—known to the world as Chinx—his family and closest allies have come together to launch a nonprofit in his honor. The Lionel D. Pickens Foundation is officially underway, with a mission centered on uplifting underserved youth and fostering entrepreneurship across Far Rockaway and the greater New York City area.

Chinx’s life was cut short on May 17, 2015, in a tragic shooting in Queens—a loss that sent ripples through the hip-hop community and beyond. In the years since, his loved ones have sought to turn grief into action. Now, that vision becomes reality with a foundation built by those who knew Lionel best: his mother Veronica Clinton, his widow Janelli Caceres, his former manager Douglas Ellison, and his longtime publicist Chanel Pettaway.

“Lionel was more than a rapper—he was a dreamer, a provider, a light for his community,” said Clinton. “This foundation ensures that the spirit of hope and ambition he represented continues to impact lives.”

The Lionel D. Pickens Foundation will serve as a platform for change, focusing on four key initiatives that mirror the values Chinx held close:

Youth Mentorship & Development – Offering guidance, motivation, and support to young people navigating school, life, and career paths.

– Offering guidance, motivation, and support to young people navigating school, life, and career paths. Educational Scholarships – Awarding financial aid to students with drive and determination, regardless of background.

– Awarding financial aid to students with drive and determination, regardless of background. Small Business Grants – Providing seed funding and resources to aspiring local entrepreneurs.

– Providing seed funding and resources to aspiring local entrepreneurs. Community Programs – Including seasonal drives for coats, food, and toys that serve families in need throughout NYC.

“This foundation is a vessel for everything Lionel stood for,” said Caceres. “It’s our way of turning loss into legacy by investing in people who need a shot—just like Lionel once did.”

To mark the launch, the foundation will host its annual community candle lighting on May 17, 2025, at Queens Blvd—bringing together family, friends, fans, and supporters for a heartfelt evening of remembrance and renewed purpose.

“Lionel had a rare ability to uplift everyone around him,” said Ellison. “He gave people hope. This foundation is how we ensure that energy never disappears.”

Now a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The Lionel D. Pickens Foundation invites the public to support its cause. Donations are tax-deductible and will directly benefit programs and people within the foundation’s reach.

To learn more, get involved, or contribute, visit TLDPF.org.