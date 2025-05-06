Trump Administration is Paying Migrants $1,000 to Leave America, Offers Additional Travel Assistance

On one hand, President Trump was using Elon Musk’s DOGE agency to reduce unnecessary government spending. On the other hand, President Trump is offering illegal immigrants $1,000 apiece to leave the country.

According to the AP, the Department of Homeland Security revealed it would pay $1,000 to immigrants and also provide travel assistance to those who use the CBP Home app to initiate deportation.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Secretary Kristi Noem said. “DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App.”

Homeland Security says they have already paid for one migrant to return to Honduras. They were previously in Chicago.