Venus Williams and Lacoste Make Grand Entrance at Met Gala

Tennis champion and fashion icon Venus Williams graced the 2025 Met Gala this evening, marking a historic debut on the carpet for Lacoste. She was accompanied by the brand’s Creative Director, Pelagia Kolotourous.

Williams’ striking custom Lacoste ensemble thoughtfully honored her signature beaded hairstyles from her early tennis career. This elegant look perfectly embodied the brand’s fusion of sophistication and athletic prowess. The outfit was a custom creation by Lacoste, with makeup by Karina Milan, hair by Araxi Lindsey, and manicure by Gina Edwards. The event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 5th, 2025.