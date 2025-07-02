In the vibrant world of culinary arts, some individuals don’t just cook; they transform, inspire, and redefine. Charlise Rookwood, a British-born culinary artist with rich Jamaican and Mauritian heritage, is undoubtedly one such game-changer in the vegan landscape. Her journey from the music industry to becoming a celebrated full-time vegan chef, caterer, and food vlogger is a testament to her passion, resilience, and a deep-rooted connection to her ancestry.

For many, including this writer who discovered Charlise during the pandemic while seeking healthier options for family meals, her presence is captivating. Full of charm, profound knowledge, and a striking beauty, this mother sets an unparalleled standard with her delectable renditions of her father’s beloved dishes. Her genuine heart shines through the screen, and between her scrumptious creations and her sometimes spicy and sensual posts, Charlise, an “Erin Brokovich type of mom,” never delivers a dull moment.

Charlise’s path to veganism was deeply personal, born out of grief and a desire for healing. “About 13 years ago, I lost my father to stomach cancer. It was fast, fierce, and devastating,” she shared. This profound loss, coupled with other family members succumbing to similar illnesses, spurred a radical lifestyle change. “So I made a decision to radically change my lifestyle and eliminate the things I believed could be harmful. That’s when I went vegan.”

Her background in the music industry, spanning over two decades, surprisingly laid a foundation for her culinary artistry. “Just like music, food is art. It’s expression, it’s layering, it’s texture, it’s feeling—it tells a story, just like a song does,” Charlise explains. This artistic sensibility is evident in her approach to food, where the kitchen became her “sanctuary,” a creative outlet reminiscent of her childhood spent cooking with her Jamaican father.

Charlise’s upcoming cookbook, VEGANSOULICIOUS, is a true labor of love, promising to be unlike any other. It stands on the shoulders of culinary giants like Bryant Terry and Chef Charity Morgan, both of whom greatly influenced her. Of Terry’s Vegan Soul Kitchen, she noted, “It was so refreshing to see soul food created with plant-based, farm-to-table, real food recipes and down-home flavor, without heavy salt and refined sugar, ‘bad’ fats, or unhealthy cooking techniques.” Chef Charity Morgan, a dear friend, also provided invaluable advice: “Sis, when you write your cookbook, cook exactly how you cook. Don’t let publishers or anyone else steer you away from your authenticity. No one is doing what you do—so don’t change a beat or a single step.” Charlise has embraced this wisdom, ensuring VEGANSOULICIOUS is an authentic reflection of her unique culinary voice.

The cookbook is a vibrant fusion of her Mauritian and Jamaican roots with a modern vegan twist, showcasing flavors rarely represented in the USA culinary scene. “My creole roots in Mauritius and Jamaica, combined with a UK twist and a vegan spin, create a fusion of flavors that will captivate the taste buds of even the most adventurous foodies,” she states with pride. Readers can expect nostalgic childhood dishes reimagined, such as “ackee no saltfish” with fried dumplings and the vibrant Mauritian street food, dal puri.

Charlise’s mission extends beyond just delicious recipes; it’s about cultural representation and health advocacy, particularly for communities of color. “What I hope to do through my book is to show that veganism isn’t foreign to us—it’s embedded in who we are,” she asserts. “If you season with the same love, if you cook with intention and respect the process, the result is going to be magic.”

Her culinary prowess has garnered attention from a star-studded list of clients, including Jim Jones, Dave Chappelle, Chaka Khan, Donnell Rawlings, and Remy Ma, as well as organizations like LinkedIn, Soho House UK, and Apple. Her appearances on the Today Show and as the host of iOne Digital’s “The Black Vegan Cooking Show” have further cemented her status. She thrives on cooking for non-vegan guests, relishing the challenge of changing their perceptions. “Cooking for non-vegan guests is actually where I thrive,” she admits. “That’s the challenge I love, because I know I’m going to throw it down and completely change their perception of what vegan food can be!” She recalls Jim Jones’s enthusiastic reaction to her vegan gyro and homemade Snickers bars, and Remy Ma’s praise for her creamy vegan mac and cheese. Papoose’s comment, “if he had come across my food back then, he would’ve stuck with it,” remains a deeply touching testament to her impact.

Charlise’s influence extends to powerful figures like Tabitha Brown and Venus Williams, who have praised her work. “When women like Tabitha Brown and Venus Williams—who I deeply admire—take the time to acknowledge my work, it means the world,” she says. This support has emboldened her vision, reminding her that her work is not just about recipes, but about “sharing legacy, culture, and healing through food.”

Her growing partnerships with lifestyle brands like Kate Spade New York and Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful cookware line further underscore her crossover appeal. Charlise sees these collaborations as a natural extension of her philosophy. “It’s incredibly important—because for me, food is never just about what’s on the plate. It’s about how it makes you feel. It’s memory, it’s mood, it’s heritage,” she explains. “I think Kate Spade’s vision and mission as a woman-led company, helping and supporting women, really falls in line with my own mission.”

Charlise Rookwood is more than a chef; she is a vibrant force, passionately promoting diversity and representation in the food industry. Through VEGANSOULICIOUS, her popular social media presence (@vegansouliscious), and her various media endeavors, she is introducing new experiences and flavors to a wider audience, proving that plant-based eating can be both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly innovative. As she aptly puts it, “For me, this journey is about more than just food. It’s about mind, body, and spirit. It’s vibrational. What’s on your plate affects your energy. You feed your soul with living foods—not dead ones. That’s the Ital way. That’s the African way.”

In every dish she creates and every boundary she pushes, Charlise carries the spirit of her late father. Though he isn’t here to witness her astonishing success in the culinary world, his presence is undeniably woven into the fabric of VEGANSOULICIOUS and her unwavering mission. As Charlise herself affirms, “This book is my love letter to my father.” He was her biggest cheerleader, and even now, she knows he’s still cheering for her, his legacy echoing in her own powerful words: “As my father says ‘keep pushing against the flow’.” It’s a mantra that clearly fuels her passion, ensuring his vibrant spirit continues to inspire her groundbreaking journey.

