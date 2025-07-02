Christian Combs could not hold back his emotions after the verdict in his father’s high-profile federal case was delivered.

With the world watching closely, a jury of eight men and four women reached a mixed decision following intense weeks of witness testimony and courtroom revelations.

As cameras rolled and reporters swarmed outside the courthouse, Christian shared his heartfelt reaction in an interview with ABC News. “I’m so happy. We love. Everyone that’s watching. I’m so happy. My pops is coming home. God bless. God bless the whole world,” he said with pure joy.

In case you missed it, the wild energy outside the courtroom quickly shifted from tense to celebratory. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was seen turning up in the street beside his car with music blasting and the doors wide open. His happiness seemed to set the tone for the entire family.

Raven Tracy, Christian’s girlfriend, stood by his side and kept her words brief but sincere when asked how she felt in the moment. She said she felt “happy” and “thankful.”