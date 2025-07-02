Dave Chappelle Presses DJ Khaled Over Silence on Gaza During Abu Dhabi Show

Dave Chappelle has zero filters when it comes to expressing his opinions. The iconic comedian is once again stirring conversation, this time by calling out DJ Khaled for his lack of public response to the war in Gaza. More like dead silence.

Get this, during a recent set at the packed Etihad Arena for Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, Chappelle used a moment from the crowd as a springboard to offer pointed criticism of the Miami-based producer’s silence on a crisis affecting his heritage.

“DJ Khaled, let me tell you something,” Chappelle said to roaring laughter and applause. “For a Palestinian, this man is awfully quiet right now. And as a Palestinian, how could you be that quiet right now? And why are you so fat? People are starving. He’s the only fat Palestinian on Earth right now.”

That last line. We are not laughing. But … sheesh.

Chappelle has not held back in his vocal support for Palestinian lives throughout the ongoing conflict. Since the violence escalated in October 2023, the comedian has spoken openly about what he described as “genocide” while performing in cities across the world. The Abu Dhabi crowd responded with enthusiasm as he sharpened his focus on public figures he feels are staying too quiet.

Chappelle is not the only voice questioning Khaled’s absence from the conversation. Earlier this year in February, Khaled’s cousin, Fadie Musallet, expressed deep disappointment during a televised interview. “There’s no reason, there’s no excuse when you’re actually a Palestinian,” Musallet said. “For me, my mother lives there. We’re from the same village, same families. So, there’s no excuse… I do a lot of work with refugee camps, raise money for Gaza and the West Bank. I put my heart into this.”

What do you think, does Dave Chappelle have a point?