DDG Considers More Children Amidst Custody Battle, Discusses Fertility Clinic Option

DDG is mulling over the idea of another child while he is in a custody battle with Halle Bailey. During a recent stream, DDG believes visiting a fertility clinic would “alleviate a lot of s–t.”

“If I’m 29 or something like that, and I ain’t got the time,” DDG said. “I’ll just go to that little place, do my little one-two, put my s—t in a cup. Take a little egg from somebody, throw it in another little body. Cook that motherf—r up for nine months. You can do that type s—t when you got money. That’ll alleviate a lot of s—t.”