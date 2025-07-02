Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

DDG Considers More Children Amidst Custody Battle, Discusses Fertility Clinic Option

July 2, 2025
Shawn Grant
DDG is mulling over the idea of another child while he is in a custody battle with Halle Bailey. During a recent stream, DDG believes visiting a fertility clinic would “alleviate a lot of s–t.”

“If I’m 29 or something like that, and I ain’t got the time,” DDG said. “I’ll just go to that little place, do my little one-two, put my s—t in a cup. Take a little egg from somebody, throw it in another little body. Cook that motherf—r up for nine months. You can do that type s—t when you got money. That’ll alleviate a lot of s—t.”