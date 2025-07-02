Diddy Appeared Relieved and Made Prayer Hands to Jury After Verdict Read

A verdict is in for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal criminal trial, marking a major turning point in the high-profile case. Combs was acquitted of the most severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, he was found guilty on two counts related to the transportation to engage in prostitution for both Cassie Ventura and an individual identified as “Jane.”

After the verdict was read, Diddy raised his hands in the air and appeared relieved. According to ABC News, he also made prayer hands to the jury as they stood to leave.

The full verdict details are as follows:

Count 1, Racketeering Conspiracy: NOT GUILTY

NOT GUILTY Count 2, Sex Trafficking of Cassie Ventura: NOT GUILTY

NOT GUILTY Count 3, Transportation to Engage in Prostitution, related to Cassie Ventura: GUILTY

GUILTY Count 4, Sex Trafficking of Jane: NOT GUILTY

NOT GUILTY Count 5, Transportation to Engage in Prostitution, related to Jane: GUILTY

The convictions on Counts 3 and 5, related to transportation to engage in prostitution, could still carry significant prison sentences for the music mogul.