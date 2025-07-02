Whelp, that was quick. The elation of some has given way to reality after Sean “Diddy” Combs was ordered to remain behind bars following a federal judge’s decision to reject his bail request, following a partial conviction in a closely watched trial. The music mogul was cleared of the most severe charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, but was found guilty on two lesser counts related to prostitution.

In case you missed it, the jury of twelve reached their verdict after weeks of testimony and courtroom drama. While Combs avoided the heaviest charges, the conviction on two federal prostitution counts still carries the possibility of up to ten years in prison per charge. The case centered on accusations that he arranged interstate travel for two former romantic partners and sex workers for prostitution.

Get this, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that Combs must remain in federal custody at a facility in Brooklyn until his sentencing. The judge cited substantial evidence presented during the trial suggesting that Combs has a violent history involving former partners and employees. “It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger,” Subramanian said from the bench.

Now turn to Douglas Wigdor, attorney for Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine. He urged the court to keep Combs in custody. In a formal filing, Wigdor wrote, “Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community.” He pointed to federal guidelines under the Bail Reform Act in supporting the request to deny bail.

Combs’ legal team has pushed back in a written letter of their own, requesting his release as they prepare for sentencing. For now, however, the judge has ruled that the artist and businessman must remain behind bars as legal proceedings continue to unfold.