Diddy Verdict Reached: Acquitted on Racketeering, Convicted on Prostitution-Related Charges

A verdict has been reached on all five counts in the federal criminal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, marking a significant turn in the high-profile case. While acquitted of the most severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Combs was found guilty on two counts related to the transportation to engage in prostitution for both Cassie Ventura and another individual known as “Jane.”

The full verdict details are as follows:

Count 1, Racketeering Conspiracy: NOT GUILTY

NOT GUILTY Count 2, Sex Trafficking of Cassie Ventura: NOT GUILTY

NOT GUILTY Count 3, Transportation to Engage in Prostitution, related to Cassie Ventura: GUILTY

GUILTY Count 4, Sex Trafficking of Jane: NOT GUILTY

NOT GUILTY Count 5, Transportation to Engage in Prostitution, related to Jane: GUILTY

The jury delivered its decisions today (July 2), following a period of intense deliberation that had initially left them deadlocked on the critical racketeering conspiracy charge the previous day. That charge, Count 1, carries the most severe potential penalty, including a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to CNN, Combs was present in the courtroom, surrounded by his legal team, when the jury’s final note was delivered. Yesterday, the jury indicated “unpersuadable opinions on both sides” regarding Count 1, prompting both the prosecution and defense to request further deliberation from the judge.

The prosecution had sought a modified Allen charge, an instruction designed to encourage a hung jury to reach a consensus, while the defense argued against undue pressure. Ultimately, the judge instructed the jury to “keep deliberating” on Count 1, which has now resulted in an acquittal on that charge.

The convictions on Counts 3 and 5, related to transportation to engage in prostitution, could still carry significant prison sentences for the music mogul. The case has drawn widespread attention, stemming from accusations brought by Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former long-time girlfriend, and another woman identified as “Jane.”