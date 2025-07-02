Diddy’s Defense Demands Immediate Release Following Split Verdict; Prosecutors Cite Flight Risk

Following a split verdict, Diddy’s defense team, led by Marc Agnifilo, is calling for the mogul to be released from prison today.

“He should be released on appropriate conditions. … He should be able to return to his home,” Agnifilo said.

Agnifilo suggested Diddy would offer a $1 million cash bond with three financially reasonable people supporting the bond. “He has been acquitted of very serious charges,” he said, according to ABC News. “It is my proposal he be permitted to walk out of the courtroom.”

Despite revealing Diddy’s plane was currently in Hawaii, the government opposed his release, suggesting he could still “flee from justice.”

“You are going to have to cool your heels in the courthouse for a while,” the judge said to Diddy.

