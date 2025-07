Mariah Carey’s new album is on the way. Speaking with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Apple Music, Carey delivered some details.

“I’m trying not to tell too much about the new album. ‘It’s a special occasion/ Mimi’s emancipation’ — that’s a lyric from one of my songs,” Carey said. “What is next? The album coming out. I don’t wanna tell too much about it because I just don’t want to reveal the whole thing. It’s finished.”