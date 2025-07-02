Nelly’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Family Debate in ‘Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together’

Ashanti’s mother was not thrilled at Nelly’s decision to perform at the most recent inauguration of Donald Trump. The details are featured in the new series Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, in which Ashanti attempts to persuade her mother. “This is more about the opportunity of performing at the White House as opposed to performing for a particular candidate,” she says.

In response, her mother, Tina, recalls the Civil Rights movement and how Ashanti’s father committed to standing up for rights. She said, “As your mom and your manager, it’s my job to make sure you can voice your opinion on what you feel and what you know.”

Nelly would then confirm his performance. “I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and put their lives on the line for whoever is in office. If they can put their life on the line for whoever’s in office, I can damn sure perform.”

Nelly’s “respect the office” phrase was mentioned multiple times after he was widely panned for his performance. Speaking with Willie D on his podcast, Nelly revealed, “This shouldn’t even be an argument.”

