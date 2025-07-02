Offset Celebrates “Bodies” Featuring J.I.D Debuting on Billboard Hot 100

Offset is celebrating his new single “Bodies,” Featuring J.I.D, hitting the Billboard Hot 100. The single made its debut at No. 72. “Let’s Go!!!” he wrote.

Offset made a bold summer return with his new single “Bodies” featuring fellow Atlanta star J.I.D., out now via Motown Records. The track, produced by Vinylz and FNZ, flips Drowning Pool’s 2001 rock hit into a high-energy rap anthem driven by ominous piano, propulsive drums, and a haunting choir.

Offset delivers vivid bars about wealth, ambition, and destiny, while J.I.D. adds his own sharp verse, enhancing the song’s intensity. The hook reworks the iconic line “Let the bodies hit the floor,” giving it new meaning in a gritty, modern context.

“’Bodies’ is one of them ones I had to really take my time with. It’s about standing on who you are, coming out the mud, and being confident in the face of adversity. I’m always evolving, and I don’t fit in a box as an artist,” said Offset, “I’ve been cooking this up for a minute and I’m just getting started. J.I.D. is my guy and had the perfect energy to match ‘Bodies.’ Stay tuned because we going up.”

The single arrives with a visually striking video, filmed in Los Angeles and creative directed by Offset himself. Styled by SheShe Pendleton and edited by Mikey Rare, the surreal clip features Offset leading a desert runway of models in front of a glowing choir. J.I.D. appears as the grim reaper looms behind him, while Offset presides over a crown ceremony from an ornate throne.

“Bodies” continues Offset’s streak of ambitious visuals and genre-blending sound.