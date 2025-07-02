Wild times. San Diego Pride has addressed the growing public reaction following the removal of Kehlani from this year’s festival schedule, a decision that has sparked intense discussion within the community. The choice arrives in the wake of several groups distancing themselves from the Grammy-nominated artist due to her outspoken support for Palestinian rights and sharp critiques of Israeli policies.

At the heart of the debate lies the question of whether San Diego Pride’s commitment to inclusion and advocacy remains valid in light of this move. Critics and supporters alike have taken to social media platforms like the Gram and others to weigh in on what the decision means for the intersection of politics, music, and queer identity.

When it comes to Adam Maslia, who leads the Finest Community Coalition, he expressed strong concern over Kehlani’s online posts. “Some of what Kehlani has promoted on Instagram mirrors, and at times exceeds, the language used by the individual responsible for the firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado,” he said. Maslia claimed the singer’s content could incite harm, calling it provocative and harmful to Jewish communities.

Responding to those criticisms, San Diego Pride’s interim executive director, Kristin Flickinger, spoke with NBC 7 to offer context behind the organization’s stance. While reaffirming that the group has a strict no-tolerance rule when it comes to hate speech, she also stressed the importance of maintaining room for marginalized perspectives.

“We are deeply committed to creating space for dissenting views, especially when those views come from queer people of color at a time when such voices face suppression at the federal level,” Flickinger stated.

Whelp, they said what they said.