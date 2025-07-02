On July 2, 1996, just two years after shaking the game with his classic debut Illmatic, Nas returned with his sophomore effort It Was Written, an ambitious follow-up that marked a strategic shift in his sound and presence.

At just 22 years old, the Queensbridge lyricist, fresh-faced but already revered for his pen, decided to aim bigger. This time around, he traded some of the raw, underground grit of Illmatic for a more polished, radio-ready approach, working with heavyweight producers like DJ Premier, Dr. Dre, and Havoc. The move paid off in a major way.

It Was Written debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and would go on to become Nas’ best-selling album to date, pushing over four million units in the U.S. alone. While some fans debated the shift in style, many critics recognized the project as a bold evolution in Nas’ artistry, one that proved he could elevate from street prophet to mainstream star without losing his lyrical edge.

The album’s lead single, “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” featuring Lauryn Hill, became an instant anthem—bridging hip-hop and soul, street and radio, with seamless finesse. Hill, fresh off the success of The Fugees’ The Score, added a timeless hook that helped the track reach classic status. Other notable guests included Foxy Brown, who teamed up with Nas on “Affirmative Action” for The Firm’s earliest formation, as well as Mobb Deep and Dr. Dre, expanding the album’s sonic range coast to coast.

With It Was Written, Nas not only solidified his position among hip-hop’s elite but also showed that artistic growth and commercial success didn’t have to be at odds. Nearly three decades later, the album still stands as a pivotal moment in Nas’ legacy, proof that even a street poet can write chapters for the masses.