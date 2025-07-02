Ye has been blocked from entering Australia after the release of a song titled “Heil Hitler” sparked immediate global backlash.

The ridiculous track, which includes disturbing praise for Adolf Hitler and samples a speech from 1935, ignited outrage from human rights organizations and political leaders. It was quickly taken down from major streaming services following its release.

Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke, confirmed the decision to deny Ye a visa during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on July 2. “He’s made plenty of offensive statements, and my officials reassessed them once this song appeared,” Burke said, citing the artist’s troubling track record and the antisemitic themes of the song as central to the government’s stance.

The art had applied for a lower-tier visa in what appeared to be a personal trip to visit his in-laws. His wife Bianca Censori is originally from Melbourne, where her family still resides. However, Australian authorities determined that his recent actions and the content of the song conflicted with the nation’s values. “If you’re going to promote Nazism, we don’t need that here,” Burke explained, adding that the country already has enough challenges without importing messages rooted in hate.

While Burke did not clarify whether the ban would be permanent, he made it clear that Australia evaluates visa applications on a case by case basis and maintains a firm policy against allowing hate speech across its borders.

The decision has added another layer to West’s ongoing controversies, raising broader questions around the limits of artistic freedom and the global consequences of promoting dangerous ideologies under the guise of creative work.