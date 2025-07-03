BET+ has a hit on its hands with Divorced Sistas, the newest original series from Tyler Perry. Just halfway through its first season, the drama has already broken viewership records, earning the title of the most-watched series premiere on BET+ since the platform’s launch in 2019.

The eight-episode series follows five women—Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette—as they navigate divorce, dating, and deep-rooted friendship. With each woman facing unique personal challenges, it is their bond that holds them together, though even that is put to the test.

Boosted by a strategic post-BET Awards 2025 sneak peek and an early digital release, the show has quickly become a cultural touchpoint. The premiere alone has driven 415,000 new subscriptions to the platform, outperforming all previous BET+ original season one debuts by 178 percent. It now ranks as the third most successful series launch in BET+ history.

Social engagement has also surged. Since its debut, Divorced Sistas has generated 46.8 million video views and over 23 million minutes watched across BET’s social channels, signaling strong viewer interest and conversation.

Created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, Divorced Sistas is the latest offering from Tyler Perry Studios. New episodes premiere weekly on BET+, with the first half of the season wrapping up on July 24.