DJ Snake and J Balvin have reunited for another global hit with the release of “Noventa,” a high-energy summer single that blends nostalgic ‘90s vibes with cutting-edge production and international flair. Their first collaboration since 2019’s “Loco Contigo,” the track delivers the same electric chemistry fans have come to expect from the superstar duo.

“Noventa” draws heavily from the style and sound of the 1990s, nodding to the colorful, chaotic era with a pulsing beat, vintage visuals, and a street-inspired music video filmed in New York City. The single’s artwork and video both pay homage to old-school MTV aesthetics, channeling lo-fi footage, cypher-style dance scenes, and vibrant street fashion.

Musically, the track is a genre-blending showcase of DJ Snake’s global production finesse and J Balvin’s reggaeton mastery. It delivers infectious rhythms built for dance floors and playlists worldwide, setting the tone for Snake’s forthcoming album, Nomad, expected later this year.

With “Noventa,” DJ Snake continues his streak of creating music that transcends borders, while J Balvin adds another dynamic collaboration to his ever-evolving catalog. Their partnership once again highlights the power of cultural fusion in music.

“Noventa” is now available on all major streaming platforms.