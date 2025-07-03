Giorgio Armani and Kith have unveiled their second collaborative chapter, introducing the Estate Collection for Summer 2025. Building on the success of their debut Fall/Winter release, this next installment bridges Italian elegance with New York’s modern flair. Estate, meaning both “summer” in Italian and “property” in English, encapsulates the spirit of the season and a lifestyle of refined leisure.

The collection debuts July 4 with a limited early release at Kith Malibu and continues July 5–6 at the Giorgio Armani & Kith Hamptons House, located at the Topping Rose Hotel in Bridgehampton, New York. A global launch follows on July 10 at select Giorgio Armani boutiques, Kith retail locations, and online platforms.

The men’s line delivers signature craftsmanship through refined silhouettes like the silk twill Double Breasted Blazer, silk Monogram Pant and Shirt, cupro Bomber Jacket, and pleated Bermuda Short. Landscape prints of Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Sardinia, and Malibu appear throughout swimwear, tees, and zip-ups. Accessories include canvas and raffia totes, leather belts, co-branded hats, and eyewear. Footwear features espadrille loafers and suede slides with subtle co-branding.

Making its debut, the Giorgio Armani & Kith Women capsule fuses archival elegance with modern comfort. Highlights include silk dresses, gowns, satin kimonos, and beach cover-ups. Each piece carries luxurious finishes like tonal paisley prints, structured collars, and monogram accents. Accessories round out the collection with graphic tees, sarongs, swimwear, and co-branded hardware.

The Giorgio Armani & Kith Estate Collection is available exclusively for the summer season, delivering a luxurious vision of coastal sophistication and shared cultural influence.