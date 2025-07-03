Kxng Juice Puts the Industry on Notice with Gritty and Motivational EP Motion Sickness

Independent artist Kxng Juice isn’t here to play it safe, and his new project Motion Sickness makes that crystal clear. Dropping July 8, this seven-track EP is a high-octane blend of lyrical trap and motivational street talk, crafted to shake up listeners who’ve been stuck in neutral. For Juice, it’s not just music—it’s momentum.

Born in Beaumont, Texas and currently based in San Diego, Kxng Juice brings real-life experience to the mic. A former military serviceman turned self-engineered rap force, Juice created Motion Sickness for the hustlers who are ready to level up. “This EP is for the people chasing something bigger,” he says. “It’s a reminder to stay in motion—because the second you stop, it’s over.”

Stream his music here on Spotify and follow him on Instagram for the latest.

Inside Motion Sickness: Energy, Emotion, and Elevation

From the jump, Motion Sickness sets a tone—heavy 808s, bold declarations, and no time for excuses. It’s not just about flexing; it’s about inspiring. Tracks reflect Kxng Juice’s hunger to break cycles, elevate his life, and push his listeners to do the same.

“This tape ain’t about chasing clout—it’s about chasing purpose,” he says. Whether he’s venting real pain, vibing with R&B melodies for the ladies, or blacking out on a beat with head-nodding bars, every track serves a purpose. Each song is designed to move you—mentally, emotionally, and physically.

The EP’s title comes from a deep place: “An object in motion stays in motion unless acted on by an outside force,” Juice explains. “That outside force? It’s life. It’s pressure. It’s self-doubt. But none of it’s stronger than your will if you lock in.”

Why Motion Sickness Hits Different

What separates Kxng Juice from the noise is his why. His music isn’t trend-chasing—it’s soul work. As an independent artist, he’s self-built and self-aware. From engineering his own sessions to sharpening his pen game, Juice puts in the work most never see.

He’s got the South in his DNA, discipline in his blood, and a message that hits like truth: No one’s coming to save you. You gotta move. And with Motion Sickness, Kxng Juice is making sure that message gets heard loud and clear.