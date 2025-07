The New York Knicks are reportedly closing in on a deal to hire Mike Brown as their next head coach. Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, most recently led the Sacramento Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2006. He has also coached the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

BREAKING: The New York Knicks are expected to land on two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown as the franchise's next head coach, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/LOXb74LFe4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2025