Serena Williams Addresses Speculation Amidst Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud After Super Bowl Performance

A recent Super Bowl halftime appearance by Serena Williams alongside Kendrick Lamar ignited a firestorm of speculation, with many linking her presence to the highly publicized rap feud between Lamar and Drake. However, Williams herself has swiftly dismissed any notion of ill will towards Drake, clarifying her motivations.

During Kendrick Lamar’s halftime set in February, Serena Williams made a surprise appearance, performing a “crip walk” to Lamar’s widely recognized diss track aimed at Drake, “Not Like Us.” This immediately led audiences to believe Williams was taking a side in the ongoing lyrical battle.

Past interactions between Drake and Williams fueled the perceived connection. The two were previously rumored to have dated, and Drake has reportedly crafted music inspired by women in his life, including Williams, even admitting she influenced his song “Too Good.” More recently, Drake had referred to Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, as a “groupie” in his track “Middle of the Ocean.” Adding to the complexity, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” also featured a line defending Williams, stating Drake “better not ever speak on Serena.”

Despite the widespread interpretation of her Super Bowl moment, Williams has unequivocally denied any intention to “shade” Drake. Speaking on the matter, she affirmed that she “would never” engage in such behavior and emphasized that she has “never had negative feelings towards him,” citing their long-standing acquaintance. For Williams, her performance was a decisive and personal moment—a celebration of her incredible journey from Compton to becoming one of tennis’s greatest legends.

While the focus remains mainly on the rap feud and Williams’ role within the narrative, there was a brief mention of Drake reportedly filing a new defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group concerning his rival’s Super Bowl performance.

