Major League Baseball has officially announced more big names joining the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by GEICO, set to go down at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, July 12. Known as one of the most entertaining events during All-Star Week, the annual game brings together stars from music, sports, and pop culture for a five-inning exhibition that promises high energy and big laughs in Braves Country.

Two Atlanta legends will take the reins as managers: So So Def hitmaker Jermaine Dupri and former Braves All-Star catcher Javy Lopez. Final team rosters, official squads and uniforms are expected to be revealed soon.

Among the latest names added to this year’s lineup are Atlanta’s own Big Boi of OutKast fame, Grammy-winning singer and Xscape member Kandi Burruss, rising R&B talent Mariah the Scientist, New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe, and bachata hitmaker Prince Royce. All are making their Celebrity Softball Game debut.

Adding even more personality to the mix are NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, viral comedian Funny Marco, internet star Nicky Cass, ESPN anchor Elle Duncan, sportscaster Maria Taylor, baseball content creator Jake Storiale of Jomboy Media, and yes, even the Capital One Bank Guy.

These names join a stacked group of celebrities already confirmed, including Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, Atlanta native and rap star Quavo, reggaeton heavyweights Eladio Carrión, Young Miko, Myke Towers and Wisin, comedian and mogul Druski, Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo, softball legends Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley, and newly inducted Hall of Famer CC Sabathia.

The Celebrity Softball Game will follow the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, showcasing the top talent from Minor League Baseball. This year’s Futures Game will be managed by Braves legends Marquis Grissom Jr. and Chipper Jones.

Tickets for All-Star Saturday, which includes both the Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game, are on sale now at AllStarGame.com. Fans can take advantage of a limited-time offer for discounted seats in select sections of Truist Park. Tickets also grant access to other All-Star Week events like the HBCU Swingman Classic and the Capital One All-Star Village.