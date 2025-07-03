Just days after his latest boxing match, former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a Department of Homeland Security statement released Thursday (July 3).

The 39-year-old Mexican fighter, who dropped a unanimous decision to Jake Paul on Saturday (June 29), is facing deportation to Mexico. Authorities say Chávez entered the U.S. illegally and overstayed a tourist visa that expired in February 2024. He had reportedly entered the country in August 2023.

Chávez is also wanted in Mexico on an active arrest warrant for alleged involvement in organized crime, including trafficking of firearms, explosives, and ammunition.

ICE agents had previously flagged Chávez as “an egregious public safety threat,” yet allowed him re-entry to the U.S. on January 4. His attorney, Michael Goldstein, told reporters the boxer was arrested outside his Studio City residence while riding a scooter, adding that he was unaware of his client’s current detention location. However, the two are expected in court on Monday (July 7).

With a professional record of 54 wins, 7 losses, and 1 draw, Chávez’s latest appearance in the ring included a decision loss to Paul and a defeat against Uriah Hall last July. Once seen as a rising star following in his father’s legendary footsteps, Chávez’s career has increasingly been overshadowed by legal and personal setbacks.