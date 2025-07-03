Two-time GRAMMY winner Tems has announced the launch of the Leading Vibe Initiative, a groundbreaking platform created to empower young women in music across Africa. The initiative will debut this August in her hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, with plans to expand across the continent and eventually to cities around the world.

Focused on emerging female artists, producers and songwriters, the program aims to address the stark gender imbalance in music. According to industry data, only 22 percent of artists, 12.8 percent of songwriters and just 3 percent of music producers globally are women. Tems, who navigated the early stages of her career with little support, is now using her platform to shift the narrative.

The inaugural Lagos program runs August 8–9 and will include an intimate launch event followed by a full day of immersive programming. Selected participants will gain access to training, mentorship, masterclasses, and workshops led by leading professionals in music. Native Instruments will provide access to cutting-edge production technology, while participants will have opportunities to connect directly with industry leaders.

Applications are now open at leadingvibe.com/initiative, with a deadline of July 13. The initiative reflects Tems’ continued commitment to creating more equitable and inclusive spaces for women in music, both in Africa and around the globe.