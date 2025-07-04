In a significant boost for student opportunities and program enrichment, Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has announced a generous donation of $100,000 to Texas Southern University’s (TSU) Ocean of Soul Marching Band. The gift from the foundation, established by the Houston native herself, aims to expand opportunities for TSU students, provide scholarships, strengthen programs with new resources, and help preserve the band’s rich legacy.

The Ocean of Soul Marching Band, recognized as a powerful force representing excellence and achievement, expressed their gratitude for the contribution. A post from the university highlighted the impact of the donation, noting its role in fostering culture, creativity, and community.

This philanthropic effort further cements Beyoncé’s deep ties to her hometown and its institutions. Her connection to the “country” aesthetic, a theme recently explored in her music, has roots that extend from high-profile events like the 2024 Christmas Day Beyoncé Bowl halftime show all the way back to the Third Ward of Texas, where TSU is located. The university’s message concluded with a heartfelt “Thank you @beygood!”, underscoring the positive reception of this substantial gift.