Bhad Bhabie is firing back after reports surfaced that she’s being sued by American Express for more than half a million dollars in unpaid credit card charges. The 22-year-old rapper and internet personality, born Danielle Bregoli, says the claims have no basis in truth.

The situation came to light after People reported that American Express filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. According to the documents, the company says it extended credit to Bhad Bhabie in April 2021 and that she allegedly stopped making payments in December 2024. The financial giant is seeking to recover $674,000 in outstanding charges, plus interest and fees, claiming she violated the original terms of her agreement.

But Bhad Bhabie wasted no time pushing back. Speaking to The Shade Room, she dismissed the allegations entirely, saying, “Sh** not true. Where do they get this sh** from?”

The legal filing outlines that she agreed to pay either in full each month or on a consistent payment plan, but American Express now says she defaulted, making it a clear breach of contract in their eyes.

Here’s some mind blowing info. This financial dispute comes just after Bhad Bhabie opened up about her massive earnings on OnlyFans, where she claimed to have grossed more than $71 million and netted around $57 million. She referred to the platform as “a good way to make a lot of money really fast,” and her numbers support that. When she first joined in 2021, she famously pulled in $1 million in just six hours. Even though her monthly earnings eventually dropped from $18 million to under $1 million by the end of 2023, she still banked more than $38 million before taxes in under a year.

