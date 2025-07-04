Black Smith Champions the Independent Grind with New Single “Wit It”

From street cyphers to major label co-signs, Black Smith has built his empire brick by brick. With over two decades of grind behind him, the Delray Beach-based MC returns with “Wit It”, a no-nonsense banger featuring Do Brown that doubles as both a victory lap and a tribute to the relentless spirit of the self-made.

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Black Smith moved to South Florida in 1995 and quickly became a staple in the local scene. Alongside his brother and longtime collaborator Caleb “DJ C Money” Dominique, Smith helped ignite a wave of homegrown talent through house parties, park sets, and eventually full-blown club events. This organic movement led to the formation of the Murk Squad, a collective that gained buzz through the underground success of Young & Hustlin Vol. 1 and Smith’s gritty solo debut Thugged Out.

Although their highly anticipated group album Streets Motivation never made it to release due to management issues, Smith didn’t slow down. Instead, he shifted focus. Together with DJ C Money, he opened a public recording studio that became a regional hub for independent artists and rising talent. Their consistency and vision eventually paid off, landing Smith production credit on LL Cool J’s The Hustler featuring *Mavado, a track co-signed by the legendary Jerry Wonda.

Black Smith has always matched his sound with equally powerful visuals. The video for Wit It opens with aerial shots of the city at dusk, then cuts to a sleek black sports car weaving through neon-lit streets. With gold chains shining and a striking woman by his side, Smith exudes the presence of someone who has earned his status through hard work and quiet resilience. He doesn’t have to say much. The message is clear: this is a man in control.

“This record is for everyone on the come-up,” Smith says. “It’s about consistency, surrounding yourself with the right energy, and keeping your grind solid.”

Released independently under Black Smith Entertainment Inc. and Music Moves Money LLC, Wit It recently reached #59 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts. That achievement marks a major milestone for an independent artist who has stayed true to his path without compromise. His journey reminds us that success isn’t always linear. Sometimes it rides through Brickell with the bass up and the top down.

Whether he’s building platforms for the next generation or setting the tone with each release, Black Smith remains focused and driven. His message continues to center around resilience, independence, and staying “wit it” no matter how long the journey takes.

Watch the official video for “Wit It” on YouTube, and stay connected with Black Smith on Instagram. Stream his music on all platforms now.