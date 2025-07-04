Multi-platinum hip hop artist DDG delivers a summer-ready anthem with the release of “That’s My Ball,” available now via Epic Records. The track has already made waves online, thanks to DDG teasing snippets on TikTok and incorporating the phrase into his viral Streamer University moments.

Fans had been clamoring for an official release after the track began trending, even gaining traction on the current season of Love Island USA. The phrase “that’s my ball” has taken on new life as a catchy term of endearment for one’s romantic interest, further proving DDG’s cultural impact.

The single follows the May release of blame the chat, an album crafted live during DDG’s Twitch “HIT-A-THON.” Over the course of seven days, he streamed the creative process 24/7, allowing fans to contribute to beats, lyrics, and features in real-time. The project featured appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, BIA, Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby, and more.

With “That’s My Ball,” DDG continues to break ground as both a rapper and digital innovator.