When it comes to future fatherhood plans, DDG’s thinking strategic minus the relationship stress, from his perspective. While livestreaming from a car in France during Paris Fashion Week, the YouTuber-turned-rapper got candid about what he’d do if he wants more kids down the line but life gets too hectic.

“If I’m 29 or something like that, and I ain’t got the time,” he said. “I’ll just go to that little place, do my little one two, put my st in a cup. Take a little egg from somebody, throw it in another little body. Cook that motherfr up for nine months. You can do that type st when you got money. That’ll alleviate a lot of st.”

That part.

His interesting family talk comes at a time when real-life family issues are playing out in court. Earlier this year, Halle Bailey, known for her breakout role as Disney’s Little Mermaid, was granted sole custody of their 18-month-old son Halo. The court’s decision came after Bailey accused DDG of physically attacking her on several occasions. She was also granted a restraining order against him this past May.

Currently overseas in Italy filming a new project, Bailey has Halo with her in Rome. DDG is trying to get legal permission from Los Angeles County to fly out and spend time with their son. If the court allows it, he’ll only be allowed to visit Halo under supervised conditions and is banned from posting any images or videos of their child on the Gram.

DDG has publicly denied Bailey’s allegations and launched a counter custody case of his own. In his filing, he claims Bailey has been emotionally abusive and has even made threats to harm herself. Bailey quickly fired back stating her mental health is intact and that she’s “100 percent available and capable as a parent to our son.”