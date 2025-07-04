Let’s just first say, we are not surprised by this one but some might be. Take the blinders off and y’all will be alright. Anyways, as Apple Music celebrates a decade in the streaming game, one name sits comfortably at the top of its 10-year retrospective chart. Drake has officially claimed the title for the most songs on Apple Music’s 500 most-streamed tracks list, further solidifying his legacy as the platform’s most dominant force.

That part.

“With 27 songs, @Drake has more tracks on our AM 10 Years: Top Songs Chart than any other artist,” Apple Music announced on X. Among the songs already unveiled are 2020’s “Toosie Slide” and the fan favorite “Teenage Fever” from 2017. While the platform has yet to confirm which song holds the top spot, they asked fans to weigh in on what they believe is Drizzy’s most-played anthem.

With 27 songs, @Drake has more tracks on our AM 10 Years: Top Songs Chart than any other artist. “Toosie Slide” and “Teenage Fever” have already been revealed. What do you think is Drake's most-played song on Apple Music? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/giuwEBXnak — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) July 3, 2025

27 records. Sheesh.

In case you missed it, the announcement arrives just after Drake broke another major record. The 38-year-old now holds the most RIAA Diamond-certified singles in history. His platinum power tracks include “God’s Plan,” “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling,” “Best I Ever Had,” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Features like “SICKO MODE,” “Life Is Good,” “Work,” and “No Guidance” also contribute to his staggering numbers.

@Drake has the most RIAA Diamond Certifications of any artist, ever. “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had” are now certified RIAA Diamond, bringing Drake to a total of 10 Diamond Certifications. @ovosound pic.twitter.com/w2PT5sBjAd — RIAA (@RIAA) May 28, 2025

Drake’s decades long dominance on Apple Music is far from accidental.

Like, this is about longevity, consistency and delivering hit after hit. Not to mention deep cuts that just create a life of their own among fans.

Since the Apple Music’s earliest days, the Toronto rapper has played a key role in shaping its cultural relevance. “Drake almost single-handedly helped us become culturally relevant from the day we launched,” said Robert Kondrk, Apple’s Vice President of Services Product, Design, and Marketing, in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

So basically, Drake was a big reason Apple Music started out the gate strong and maintained its relevancy.

His early partnership with the tech giant reportedly came with a $19 million deal that included exclusive content, radio shows, and early album drops. Through OVO Sound Radio, Drake previewed major projects like What a Time to Be Alive, Views, and More Life before they were available for full streaming. He even had a period where his new music appeared only on Apple before hitting other platforms.

Drake once hinted at the value he brought to Apple Music on the track “Family Feud” with Lil Wayne, spitting, “Somebody get Larry Jackson on the phone/ I need some ownership if we pressin go/ Cause business is boomin on behalf of me/ I need a bite outta the Apple like Adam and Eve.”

With 27 tracks in the all-time Apple Music rankings and more accolades still coming, it’s clear Drizzy’s bite was bigger than most and likely bigger than your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. But we are not saying any names.