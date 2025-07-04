In a sport built on hype and headlines, Gary Chivichyan’s rise has been a masterclass in persistence, patience, and purpose. Now officially signed to the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Summer League roster, Chivichyan becomes the first player of full Armenian descent to wear an NBA jersey — a moment decades in the making.

At the heart of it is a quiet but formidable duo: veteran NBA agent Ara Vartanian and a client who never stopped grinding.

Chivichyan’s basketball journey is nothing short of remarkable — from his standout Division I college career, to becoming the first Armenian drafted into the NBA G League, to proving himself overseas in Lebanon, and now, stepping onto the NBA stage in Las Vegas. Through every chapter, Chivichyan’s relentless work ethic paired with Vartanian’s belief and strategy formed a bond that transcended the typical player-agent relationship.

“Ara never gave up on me,” says Chivichyan. “Even when doors were closing, we kept finding new ones to open — together.”

Vartanian, NBPA-certified since 2002, has made a career out of backing underdogs others overlooked. “I’m not in this for hype,” he says. “I’m in it to help good players — and even better people — find their way.”

Together, they’ve not only defied the odds — they’ve made history for a nation that’s long waited to see one of its own on the NBA stage.