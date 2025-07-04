Judge Greg Mathis knows a thing or two about sentences, judgements and all things related to that bench. The popular television arbitrator with a common sense style, is speaking out about the fallout from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal court verdict, urging that the music mogul be treated fairly under the law as sentencing approaches.

While playing a round at Mountain Gate Golf Course on Wednesday, Mathis addressed reporters and shared his thoughts on the case’s outcome. He acknowledged the public pressure surrounding Diddy’s name but made it clear that equal justice must apply, regardless of fame. “He should be sentenced like any other person found guilty of similar charges,” Mathis said.

Diddy was not convicted on the most serious charges, which included federal racketeering and sex trafficking. Judge Mathis said he was not convinced those charges were appropriate to begin with. “I never believed the federal racketeering charge fit the facts,” he explained. As for the trafficking allegations, Mathis added that those counts seemed “questionable” based on the evidence that surfaced during the trial.

While Diddy’s legal situation has stirred massive media attention and public debate, Mathis emphasized that first-time offenders are typically given more leniency in sentencing, and that standard should apply across the board. His comments reflect a belief in the importance of consistency in the justice system, even when the person in question is a cultural icon.