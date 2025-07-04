Following the recent conviction of Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs on two counts of the Mann Act, 2 Live Crew founder Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell has issued a stark warning to men about the legal risks associated with flying women across state lines.

Campbell took to social media to share his cautionary advice, directly referencing the implications of the Mann Act, a federal statute that prohibits the interstate or foreign transportation of an individual for illegal sexual activity or any immoral purpose.

In his pointed Instagram caption, Campbell wrote: “Flying females in for the weekend is a federal offense.”

Campbell’s timely warning shows the serious legal consequences that can arise from such actions, urging men to be acutely aware of federal laws, particularly in the wake of high-profile cases like Combs’. The Mann Act, enacted in 1910, has seen its interpretation evolve over time but remains a significant legal tool against various forms of human trafficking and exploitation. Campbell’s message serves as a direct reminder of its potential application to seemingly casual arrangements.

Thoughts?