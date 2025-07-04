Whelp, Ray J is still standing firmly in Diddy’s corner, sparking conversation with his outspoken defense of the music mogul during a recent appearance with our friends at TMZ Live. Weighing in on the federal case that led to Diddy’s conviction, the singer and entrepreneur made it clear he believes justice was not served.

Get this take, according to Ray J, the charges brought against Diddy should never have led to a guilty verdict. “Everything was consensual,” he argued, pushing back on the narrative painted by prosecutors. He downplayed the two Mann Act charges Diddy was convicted on, calling them exaggerated and saying they should not be grounds for prison time.

Ray J firmly rejected the idea that Diddy fits the profile of a violent offender. In fact, he told hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere that he expected Diddy to be celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami, not sitting in a cell. That vision collapsed when the judge denied bail, requiring Diddy to remain in custody until his sentencing hearing in October.

Throughout the conversation, Ray J said the entire case felt like a cautionary tale for celebrities and public figures, particularly when relationships sour. He warned that legal battles like this one may open the floodgates for more accusations rooted in personal fallouts rather than facts.

Echoing a view shared by Diddy supporter, Boosie Badazz, Ray J hinted that race and wealth were central to the prosecution’s focus. He claimed the government’s case against Diddy began to unravel in court and suggested that the verdict reflected pressure to convict a powerful Black figure more than a genuine pursuit of justice.