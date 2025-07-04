T.I. and Tiny Harris are back in the headlines after new and serious accusations were leveled against them by longtime adversary Sabrina Peterson. This time, their son King Harris has also been named in the explosive claims, reigniting a controversy that first erupted several years ago.

Peterson used the Gram to launch her latest round of accusations, following Tiny’s reaction to the recent verdict in the Diddy civil case. Tiny commented, “ppl wnna charge u so bad for being freaky is nasty work.” Peterson reposted Tiny’s comment and added, “Lying on me was the BEGINNING OF YOUR END.” She then claimed the couple had been involved in trafficking, forced drug use, and exploitation, saying she holds receipts that she plans to release on July 19, her birthday.

In one of her more pointed notes, Peterson wrote, “The FEDS ALREADY HAVE THIS! I think the FANS NEED IT,” accusing the couple of mocking survivors and hinting that a deeper investigation is already underway. She also shared what she alleges are text conversations between King Harris and a young woman described as trafficked, claiming the girl’s family contacted her legal team out of fear the teen had been caught in a network they believe is “led by the HARRIS FAMILY.”

Peterson’s posts went further, accusing T.I. of mistreating Tiny in their marriage. She alleged that he forced his wife into demeaning situations as a condition of staying married to him. These latest claims mirror the controversy she first stirred in 2021, when she said T.I. once pointed a gun at her. That sparked over 15 additional women to come forward with similar accusations involving alleged drugging and assault. T.I. and Tiny have long maintained that all the claims are completely false and driven by personal motives.

A defamation lawsuit Peterson filed against the Harrises was mostly thrown out by the court earlier this year. She was ordered to pay almost $97,000 in legal costs after the ruling. Meanwhile, T.I. is actively pursuing a countersuit, accusing Peterson of launching a smear campaign rooted in a broken personal relationship.