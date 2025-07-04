CMG artist Zillionaire Doe is back with a new single, “Get To It,” released through Yo Gotti’s CMG The Label and Zillionaire Records. The track delivers a gritty message to hustlers, dreamers, and everyday grinders, making it clear that Doe is always on the move.

On the track, Doe raps about street survival and legacy building with bars like “I ain’t the type to sit around and play, imma get to it.” He pays homage to icons like Jay-Z and Lil Baby while showcasing his own rise as a self-made force in the rap game.

The video features cameos from Yo Gotti and Lil Baby, along with scenes of Doe’s high-end lifestyle and a monologue aimed to inspire.