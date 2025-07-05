Drake just dropped his new song “What Did I Miss?” which unsurprisingly takes subtle and not-so-subtle aim at some of the people who have recently wronged him- possibly including Future and LeBron James.

The track, which may be a teaser for an upcoming album, dropped the song on Friday and lyrics such as “You n—-s was standing beside me/ How can some people I love/ Hang around pussies who try me” seemed to take aim at former friends who seemingly sided with Kendrick Lamar during their infamous beef which started in 2024.

LeBron got dragged Into the beef when he was seen at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert in Los Angeles where James was caught on video singing along to “Not Like Us”, a diss track directed at Drake. This was a surprise to many as Drake and the NBA superstar had been friends for many years.

On “What Did I Miss?” Drake raps: “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d**k riding gang since ‘Headlines.’”

Following the track’s release on Friday, Future tweeted: “Ima always choose being a real one over anything…”

DJ Akademiks noted that LeBron liked Complex‘s IG post covering the tweet, speculating that James may have re-inserted himself in the Drake-Future feud.

“What did I miss?” comes out at the same time that Drake has teased a new album, possibly titled “The Iceman” as Drake teased a possible upcoming album

Lyrics from “What did I miss?” Seem to support this with Drake rapping: “it feels like nobody’s there until you start givin’ out two-tones/ And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone/ Y’all been on that type of timing for too long/ Iceman, Tiffany blue stones.”

Drake promoted his new single with a livestream titled “Iceman: Episode 1,” where he drove around Toronto in a branded truck and interacted with fans. The stream featured scenes from an “Iceman” warehouse, archival footage of Drake, and a live performance of “What Did I Miss?,” fueling speculation about an upcoming album called Iceman.