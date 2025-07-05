Mechalie Jamison Releases Debut Single “Never Wanna Let You Go” on July 4th

New EP Steppin Out Marks a Major Return for the Veteran Songwriter and Producer

Chicago, IL – July 2, 2025 – Renowned songwriter, composer, and producer Mechalie Jamison proudly steps into the spotlight with the release of his debut single, “Never Wanna Let You Go.” Produced by hitmaker Earl Powell, the single is the first offering from Jamison’s highly anticipated EP, Steppin Out, which will be available on all major streaming platforms starting July 4, 2025.

Jamison’s career spans decades of influential work behind the scenes, having collaborated with iconic artists including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Jennifer Lopez, and Jon B. His journey includes a record deal with Priority Records, a publishing contract with EMI, and an executive A&R role at Motown Records, making him a true pillar in R&B and soul music.

Beyond music, Jamison has left his mark in both film and fashion. He composed the score for ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary Benji, worked with visionary directors Coodie & Chike, and served as a consultant for Lamar Odom’s Rich Soil clothing brand.

Currently, Jamison is scoring a new documentary on the life of celebrated painter Ernie Barnes, and is in development on a stage musical titled Chicken Bone Trail, once again teaming up with Coodie & Chike.

The Steppin Out EP brings together a powerhouse trio: Jamison, his longtime collaborator Tony Red (a fellow Luke Records alum), and Earl Powell, whose credits include Jennifer Hudson, Keyshia Cole, and Snoop Dogg, and who is particularly revered for his contributions to the steppers scene with hits like “Your Body” (Slique) and “One Way Street” (Tito Jackson).

“Never Wanna Let You Go” delivers a soul-infused, emotionally rich sound that blends classic R&B elements with Jamison’s authentic storytelling. With Steppin Out, he reintroduces himself—not just as a behind-the-scenes force, but as a visionary artist poised to shape the next chapter of soul music.

Listen to “Never Wanna Let You Go” and stream the full EP Steppin Out beginning July 4, 2025 on all major platforms.