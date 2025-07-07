An exciting new addition came to this year’s SummerFest — the world’s largest music festival, as certified by Guinness. CHITA was able to host a Lakewalk Lounge in the famous Henry Maier Festival Park on Lake Michigan, giving SummerFest attendees the rare opportunity to enjoy CHITA’s luxury furniture for themselves.

“At Summerfest 2025, CHITA’s presence invited participants to take a break, take a seat, and take in the moment along the scenic Lakewalk,” says Steve, CEO of CHITA. “We transformed the space into a haven of chic relaxation, where music meets modern lifestyle.”

CHITA’s exclusive furniture becomes more widely available

Only recently have American consumers been able to experience CHITA’s signature blend of modern design and comfort firsthand as the brand expands into a broader market. With a focus on modern aesthetics, clean lines, functional elegance, and sustainable materials, CHITA continues to make high-quality, design-forward furniture more accessible to everyday people.

“We realized that everyone deserves gorgeous, comfortable furniture,” Steve says. “Our pieces not only offer exceptional design but are also made from no-fuss, sustainable materials that are easy to clean.”

Through initiatives like the CHITA Lakewalk Lounge at SummerFest, CHITA also raised awareness of its new inclusivity and accessibility initiatives.

CHITA’s Lakewalk Lounge at SummerFest

CHITA’s Lakewalk Lounge presented a nearly unprecedented opportunity for Americans to experience this company’s unparalleled luxury furniture for themselves. The booth at SummerFest 2025 featured several groupings of CHITA’s signature couches and chairs, set against the shade of a white tent.

“We highlighted a curated selection of some of our best-selling furniture pieces that showcased our core values: stylish design, exceptional comfort, and accessible luxury,” Steve says.

Since most of the stages at SummerFest featured stadium seating, uncomfortable picnic tables, or blankets on the grass, the CHITA Lakewalk Lounge instead offered a unique oasis of comfort and sophistication in the middle of the festival. The shade of its tent also proved to be popular during the festival’s hot, sunny afternoons, with spots in the Lakewalk Lounge shown to be some of the most coveted on the entire festival grounds.

CHITA also introduced multiple models of its stylish home furnishings at the Lakewalk Lounge.

CHITA furniture featured at SummerFest

First and foremost, CHITA featured the Elara Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set at SummerFest. This set seats five around an elegant coffee table on a sleek, contemporary couch, accompanied by two rocking chairs and ottomans, making it the perfect grouping of outdoor furniture for a patio, deck, or underneath a pergola. It’s the kind of set that can turn an outdoor space into a new room of your house.

Second, visitors were able to experience the Blair Industrial Wood Seat Counter Stools. These eye-catching stools have beautiful distressed wooden backs and seats within a bronze metal frame. As their name suggests, they have a more industrial look and would be perfect for a loft in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.

Want a warm upholstered stool instead? CHITA also featured the Blythe Upholstered Adjustable Height Swivel Bar & Counter Stools. Although these cozy, comfortable stools are made from a nubby bouclé fabric that almost looks fluffy, they have a sturdy steel base and footrest, and can even swivel a full 360 degrees. These are perfect for sitting around a kitchen island or counter and chatting while someone cooks.

Finally, attendees enjoyed the Acker Rope Outdoor Bistro Set with Swivel Chairs. This grouping features a charming circular table positioned between two delectable swivel armchairs. With durable olefin rope, renowned for its resistance to stains, and expertly woven on wooden frames, this furniture is unlike anything else you’ve ever seen. It would be an excellent choice for poolside or patio use.

Along with these staple furniture sets. CHITA’s booth also rewarded visitors with small gifts and souvenirs. Some participants even received exclusive giveaways!

No better way to cool off than to visit CHITA’s Lakewalk Lounge

This year’s SummerFest took place from noon until midnight every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from June 19 until July 5. Headlining acts for this year’s festival included Def Leppard, James Taylor, Chicago, Everclear, Cake, Billy Corgan, Devo, The Psychedelic Furs, Natasha Bedingfield, The Lumineers, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more. Beloved local acts, such as Raine Stern, Driveway Thriftdwellers, The Zach Pietrini Band, and Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, also performed on various stages throughout the festival.

There’s never a better way to celebrate summer than heading down to the lakefront, grabbing a beer, and taking in some of the world’s best music. SummerFest means hot summer days and nights, but thanks to CHITA’s Lakewalk Lounge, attendees had a new way to cool off and relax on the festival grounds, making this past SummerFest one to remember!