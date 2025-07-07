This is one crazy world we live in. Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly received a standing ovation from fellow inmates when he returned to his Brooklyn federal holding cell after being cleared of some of the most serious charges brought against him. According to his lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, the music icon’s courtroom win gave hope to many incarcerated men who rarely see individuals prevail in federal trials.

“They all said, ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” Agnifilo told The Associated Press in an interview just days after a Manhattan jury found Combs not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. The moment, he added, may be one of the most impactful things Diddy has ever done for Black men behind bars.

Though the 55-year-old mogul celebrated the partial legal win, he remains in custody following two convictions on prostitution-related offenses. These charges could carry additional prison time, though any future sentence will consider the nearly ten months he has already served.

In case you missed it, the serious charges followed high-profile federal raids on Combs’ residences in Los Angeles and South Florida back in March 2024. Agnifilo said he gave Combs a blunt warning at the time, telling the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist to prepare for an arrest linked to sex trafficking allegations.

“I said, ‘Maybe it’s your fate in life to be the guy who wins,’” the attorney recalled. “They need to see that someone can win. I think he took that to heart.”

The verdict came after a two-month trial in which Combs’ legal team, comprising eight seasoned defense attorneys, aggressively challenged nearly three dozen witnesses, including some of Combs’ former employees. Throughout the proceedings, Combs passed handwritten notes to his lawyers, particularly during critical cross-examinations, which helped sway the jury.

In her opening statement back in May, Combs’ attorney, Teny Geragos, acknowledged the image the prosecution was building. “You may think to yourself, wow, he is a really bad boyfriend,” she told jurors. But she argued, “that is simply not sex trafficking.”

Agnifilo said the team’s bold courtroom strategy was straightforward. “The blunt talk was a no brainer,” he explained. Guess the jury agreed. Clearly.