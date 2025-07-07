In comes a surprise release from Drake himself with “What Did I Miss?” which has quickly surged to the top of both the US Spotify and Apple Music charts, setting the stage for what could be a massive return with his next album, which many believe will be called ICEMAN.

According to Chart Data via X, the track claimed the number one spot on both platforms, reinforcing Drake’s unparalleled streaming legacy. He already holds the title as the most streamed artist in Spotify’s history.

Apple Music also recently revealed its top 500 most-streamed songs from the last ten years, and Drake came out on top with a staggering 39 tracks on the list. Not to mention, he has 4 of the top 10 on that coveted list.

“What Did I Miss?” arrives as Drake works to regain his musical momentum. As we mentioned, his earlier 2024 release, “NOKIA,” has maintained a strong chart presence, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and remaining in the top 20. Oh, and that song has the most sales this year of any song. Period.

The rollout for ICEMAN began with a live stream that teased new music and ended with the official drop of “What Did I Miss?”

Drake then took to the streets of Toronto in an Iceman-branded box truck that he was driving himself, alone while he interacted with fans, dapped up a few at the various stop lights, and even went at it with a few clownish haters. That part was funny. “Don’t by shy now,” was said among other things to the heckler.

In the meantime, while fans are still waiting for an exact release date for the full project, Drake has teased that it will arrive “soon.” Until then, this latest single is already making noise and may be headed straight for a top 10 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 once the first week of data comes in.

So, is it safe to say that Drake is contending to have two songs simultaneously as songs of the summer? You can be the judge.