Funkmaster Flex Faces Scrutiny After Rant Targeting Cassie Following Diddy Verdict

Funkmaster Flex is catching serious heat online after sounding off in a post directed at Cassie in the aftermath of Diddy’s acquittal on multiple federal charges. The longtime Hot 97 DJ drew swift criticism for a message many are calling dismissive and tone deaf, especially in light of the serious allegations that have surfaced in connection to the embattled music mogul, who awaits sentencing on two counts of prostitution via the Mann Act.

After the verdict was delivered clearing Diddy of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, public reaction erupted across social media. Among the loudest voices was Funkmaster Flex, who took to the Gram to post a photo of a statement from Cassie’s legal team that praised her strength and resilience. Flex began his message by appearing supportive, writing, “THE ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS IS A DANGEROUS ENVIRONMENT THAT EVERYONE IS NOT BUILT FOR!” He acknowledged what Cassie endured at a young age and wished her peace while processing the pain.

But the tone quickly shifted.

“I DO THINK YOU AND YOUR LAWYERS SHOULD GIVE IT A REST!” Flex continued. “YOU THREATENED TO DROP A BOOK THEN GOT PAID OUT TO NOT DROP THE BOOK! (IF YOU CARED SO MUCH TO GET YOUR MESSAGE OUT YOU WOULD OF DROPPED THE BOOK) I GET IT… ITS A CASE.. YOU HAD TO TESTIFY… YOU 30Mil UP AND 10Mil UP FROM HOTEL!”

He went on to suggest Cassie’s legal actions were more about revenge than justice. “YOU WAS YOUNG, DIDDY MADE BAD CHOICES AND YOU MADE BAD CHOICES!” Flex wrote. “WHEN DO U PLAN TO TEACH GIRLS NOT TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES YOU MADE? JUST MY OPINION! @cassie.”

The loud post immediately sparked outrage in the comments section, with many accusing Flex of blaming the victim while appearing to defend Diddy. One user commented, “I pray for y’all daughters. Ya ni**as need help for real.” Another wrote, “Now lets hear the message to him. When does he plan to teach young men to keep their hands to themselves.”

Get this, another user pointed to the broader message Flex’s rant sends to women navigating dangerous situations, especially those involving powerful men. “Ladies this caption prime reason you need a license to carry send them to their maker @ her was diabolical,” one person wrote. “Now would you feel the same way if it was your daughter, mother, sister, cousin, best friend?” another user asked.