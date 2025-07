Every time Jurassic Park drops, you can expect it to lead the box office. The latest in the franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, leads the weekend box office, earning $147 million over the Fourth of July weekend.

The reboot of the franchise stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. Believing this will be the “rebirth” of a new trilogy of films.

The film tops the global charts with a $318 million debut.